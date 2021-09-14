AAP’s Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offer prayers at Ayodhya

Lucknow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, along with party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, on Monday, offered prayers to Ram Lalla in the makeshift temple in Ayodhya.

The AAP is slated to carry out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Gulab Bari to Gandhi Park in Ayodhya on Tuesday. They also took a holy dip in the Saryu river and had lunch with sadhus.

“I prayed to Lord Rama for the establishment of the Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh,” Sisodia said.

The AAP recently said it plans to name 100 candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

After paying obeisance, both the leaders went to Hanuman Garhi temple, where they met Mahant Prem Das, head priest of the temple.

“We have sought blessings from Lord Hanuman to form party’s government in Uttar Pradesh,” said Sisodia.

Attacking the BJP, Singh said, “AAP’s true nationalism will defeat BJP’s fake nationalism. AAP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is getting an overwhelming response everywhere. After Ayodhya, Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in the entire Uttar Pradesh.”

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier held such yatras in Lucknow, Agra, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

With PTI inputs