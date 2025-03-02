AAP's office in Bhopal locked over unpaid rent, party reacts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office running from a leased house in Bhopal has been locked by the landlord after the party allegedly did not pay rent for three months. Supporters of the I.N.D.I.A alliance wave flags of the Aam Aadmi Party during the ‘Ulgulan Nyaya Maha Rally’, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.(ANI)

“All this happens when we work with honesty. Things will improve. We are honest. Right now, our party does not have funds. So we couldn’t do it,” Madhya Pradesh AAP joint secretary Ramakant Patel told PTI over the phone.

He said they manage the party affairs with local funds and the financial condition of their workers was not good.

“I won’t know about the amount of office rent and the time since it has not been paid,” Patel said.

State BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja wrote on X, “AAP’s MP office locked, next number is of Congress.”

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the AAP contested 66 seats in Madhya Pradesh and lost all. In Madhya Pradesh, the party bagged just 0.53% of the vote, lower than even NOTA (0.98%).

In the 2022 civic polls, the AAP made an impressive debut by winning the post of mayor in Singrauli. The party's Rani Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress candidate Arvind Chandel.

BJP ousted AAP in Delhi assembly polls

Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party ousted AAP from power in Delhi by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly election.

Senior party leaders including AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak, lost the polls from their respective constituencies.

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly elections. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.

The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.