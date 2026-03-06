'Abdication of responsibilities': Congress slams govt for ‘silence’ on Iran's IRIS Dena sinking in Sri Lankan waters

The Opposition Congress on Thursday expressed concern over the incident of Iranian frigate IRIS Dena being targeted by US strikes in the international waters off Sri Lanka. At least 87 people were killed after US torpedo sunk the ship. The party said that the incident has ‘worryingly expanded the conflict to our immediate vicinity, risking further escalation on our doorstep.’ Healthcare workers unload from a vehicle, the bodies of Iranian sailors who died when their IRIS Dena warship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters. (AP)

The Congress said that the sailors of the frigate were ‘honoured guests of India’ as they had participated in the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026 in India until February 25, 2026."In accordance with established exercise protocols, it was likely defenceless at the time of the attack. Furthermore, as per Articles 95 and 96 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which India has ratified, IRIS Dena enjoyed sovereign immunity on the high seas and was far from any active theatre of hostilities. Given this, the attack cannot credibly meet the established criteria for self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which require demonstrable necessity, proportionality, and clear attribution to a specific armed attack," the party said in its statement as it attacked the BJP-led central government for its silence on the matter.

“Given India has consistently been a Net Security Provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s silence is an abject abdication of India’s responsibilities as a maritime power.,” it said.