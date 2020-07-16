e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Abducted Kashmir BJP leader returns home same day

Abducted Kashmir BJP leader returns home same day

Mehrajudin Malla’s kidnapping abduction comes days after two BJP leaders resigned from the party. However in the evening Malla reached his home without any harm. Police, however, said that Malla was rescued by the police.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 02:29 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A view of the deserted market during a lockdown imposed by authorities after a sudden surge of Covid-19 in Srinagar on Tuesday.
A view of the deserted market during a lockdown imposed by authorities after a sudden surge of Covid-19 in Srinagar on Tuesday.(ANI File Photo )
         

Mehrajudin Malla, vice-president of Municipal Council, Watergam, was kidnapped by some unknown people from a kilometre away from the small town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning, locals said.

Some unknown people purportedly pushed Malla into a car and sped away, they added.

Malla is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is vice-president, Rafiabad.

“A manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted person,” said a police official.

It’s not immediately known, whether Malla enjoyed any security cover.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesman Altaf Thakur has blamed terrorists for the abduction of Malla. “He is the vice-president Watergam Municipal Council. His father was also with BJP and acted as a general secretary. This family is loyal to the BJP for many years,” Thakur alleged.

Malla’s kidnapping abduction comes days after two BJP leaders resigned from the party. However in the evening Malla reached his home without any harm. Police, however, said that Malla was rescued by the police.

Last week, BJP former district president, Bandipore, Waseem Bari, was killed, along with his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Suhail Basheer, inside his shop.

Jammu & Kashmir Police had said that two outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were involved in the killing of Bari and his kin.

Last Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav visited Bari’s place and met his next of kin.

tags
top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In