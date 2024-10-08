Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD leading from Haryana's Ellenabad constituency, show early trends

Abhay Singh Chautala, a veteran politician of the Indian National Lokdal (INLD), is leading from the Ellenabad seat against Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal in n the Haryana assembly polls, as per early trends. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala talks to the media at a polling station in Chautala village in Sirsa.(ANI)

While he has formed an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), this time around he will have to work harder to score a win against Beniwal, who had had defeated in the 2019 elections.

The INLD leader though has expressed confidence that he will score a comfortable win and that their coalition will come to power in the state.

"This is a small village, one, member from each family participated in our meeting. There is a wave of our coalition parties in Haryana. We will come to power" Abhay Chautala said while campaigning in Sirsa.

He claimed that their coalition partners could win 20-25 seats if the election happens now. He further said that in the coming days, when sister Mayawati comes, we will garner more support in the state.

The INLD-BSP alliance is also projecting Chautala as their chief ministerial pick.

At present, Abhay Singh Chautala is the lone member of the INLD in the 90-member Haryana Assembly while the BSP does not have any member in the House.

Haryana Assembly Elections: INLD-BSP Alliance

The INLD and the BSP fought the recently held Lok Sabha polls separately in Haryana and both received a severe drubbing.

The BSP had fought nine of 10 parliamentary seats while the INLD contested seven seats, but both failed to open their account.

Abhay Chautala, who is INLD's lone MLA in Haryana, had also entered the fray from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat but lost.

He will be up against Bharat Singh Beniwal, a season politician who has been involved in public service for several years. He was elected as an MLA in the Haryana legislative assembly from Darba Kalan seat in 2005. However, his political journey has not been without setbacks, having lost elections in 1991, 2009, and 2019

Ellenabad is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly and is part of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Formerly known as Kharial, the city has been represented by Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal since 2010.

The Ellenabad constituency is geographically significant as it serves as a channel between Rajasthan and Haryana, with the Punjab border also nearby.

The population of Ellenabad stood at 52,285, comprising Malviya, Rajasthani Marwari, Deshwali Haryanvi, and native Bagri people, according to the 2011 census. The city is divided into 17 wards.