Abhay Thakur is new envoy to Russia, incumbent takes over as Secretary in MEA

Abhay Thakur, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1992 batch, is set to be India's next ambassador to Russia. Thakur will replace the present ambassador Pavan Kapoor of 1990 batch. Meanwhile, incumbent Kapoor will be appointed as new Secretary (west) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

In other new appointments, Indian Ambassador to Austria, Jaideep Mazumdar will take over as Secrertary (East) in the MEA with Shambhu Kumaran going to Vienna from Manila.

With India's permanent representative to UN Ruchika Kamboj slated to retire on May 31, focus is on who will make it to New York and who will succeed Taranjit Sandhu, who retired on January 31, as the next Indian ambassador to the US.

Brief profile of Abhay Thakur- India's next ambassador to Russia

Abhay Thakur is an engineer-turned-diplomat who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. He has served as High Commissioner of India to Nigeria and Mauritius. He is known to have played big role in India's success at the recent G20 Leaders Summit.

He has studied at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai which was previously known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai. Thakur speaks Russian as well.