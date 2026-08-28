Abhijeet Dipke targets JP Nadda over talks with ‘Reservation Hatao’ team, seeks clarity: ‘What does PM have to say’

After the government's talks with the anti-reservation protesters, the Cockroach Janta Party has raised questions over the Centre's stance on the demand for a review of caste-based quota. Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday held "cordial discussion" groups leading the 'Reservation Hatao Andolan'.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and team members Saurav Das and Ratna Singh address the media in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

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Following the meeting, CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke sought clarity on the government's position on the issue. He also asked what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's take on the matter.

On August 21, several people held a protest in the national capital seeking to get the caste-based reservation policy scrapped. They had gathered after a protest call given by the Reservation Hatao Andolan, an Instagram-based page.

Deep Dive What are the main demands of the Reservation Hatao Andolan? The protesters demand the scrapping of caste-based reservations, prioritizing economic criteria for government support, and strengthening income-based exclusions within reserved categories. Why did J P Nadda meet with the representatives of the Reservation Hatao Andolan? J P Nadda met with the representatives as part of the government's outreach to address their concerns regarding the demand for replacing caste-based reservations with income-based quotas. How did the August 21 protest at Jantar Mantar unfold? The August 21 protest saw several individuals gathering at Jantar Mantar without permission, leading to detentions by the Delhi Police and a heavy security presence in the area.

ALSO READ: Nadda meets group seeking income-based quotas days after protest in Delhi

Dipke took to X to question the government: "What does the Prime Minister have to say about the movement of 21 August, whose name Mr Nadda is not taking? The country wants to know."

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{{^usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also raised questions after Nadda's meeting with Reservation Hatao Andolan representatives. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, "The main demand of the BJP Savarna Morcha movement was a reconsideration of reservations -- please shed light on that." What Nadda said after meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also raised questions after Nadda's meeting with Reservation Hatao Andolan representatives. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, "The main demand of the BJP Savarna Morcha movement was a reconsideration of reservations -- please shed light on that." What Nadda said after meeting {{/usCountry}}

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Union minister J P Nadda, who held talks with the anti-reservation protesters said, "Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon."

Nadda did not delve into the details of the meeting and divulge the venue where it took place.

What happened on August 21

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Delhi witnessed protests on August 21, when several gathered under the banner of 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Jantar Mantar without being granted permission. The Delhi Police had allowed the protesters to gather at Ramlila Maidan instead.

Several protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar and heavy security, including police and paramilitary personnel, had been deployed in the area.

What are the demands of Reservation Hatao Andolan

The protesters are demanding scrapping of caste-based reservation, saying that economic criteria be given precedence over caste in determining eligibility for government support and reservation.

The protesters have also demanded that a creamy-layer criterion be introduced or income-based exclusion within reserved categories be strengthened.

ALSO READ: Quota within quota, more EWS benefits: YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's key demands at 'Reservation Hatao' protest

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One of the demands is of providing targeted support for economically weaker people by expanding scholarships, fee assistance, coaching and educational support.

The Reservation Hatao Andolan has sought policy changes and a review of provisions concerning SCs, STs and OBCs, including higher-education reservation policies.

The protesters also raised issues relating to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and higher education policies, including the University Grants Commission framework.