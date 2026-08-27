Nadda meets group seeking income-based quotas days after protest in Delhi

Union minister JP Nadda on Thursday met representatives of a group that organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on August 21 demanding replacement of caste-based reservation with income-based quotas in public educational institutions and government jobs. The protest for income-based quotas came ahead of the assembly polls in five states. (ANI)

“Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Shri Harsh Dubey, Shri Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Shri Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon,” Nadda wrote on X.

Nadda earlier held negotiations with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose protests against examination irregularities led to then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in July.

Nadda did not refer to the Reservation Hatao Andolan’s demands, nor did he elaborate on what transpired at the meeting with its representatives. The government had not indicated earlier that a meeting with the group was scheduled.

In a statement on X, Dubey called the meeting an important step towards dialogue and added that they will meet again with Nadda and strive to move forward with a positive and just decision in the interest of all society. He added that they are not against any section. “... but rather to democratically and peacefully present our views for equal opportunities, a just system, and necessary reforms in the national interest.”

Reservation Hatao Andolan held the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding quotas in public educational institutions and government strictly on economic grounds, disability, or family status instead of caste.

Other Backward Classes currently get 27% quota, Scheduled Castes 15%, Scheduled Tribes 7,5% and Economically Weaker Sections 10%.

The August 21 protest came ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. It put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government in a bind. HT has reported that the government’s outreach to Gen Z triggered concern within the party, with a section arguing that the negotiations with the CJP will pave the way for more protests and pressure groups.