Union minister JP Nadda meets protesters to discuss income-based reservation demands

The Union government on Thursday reached out to a group demanding caste-based reservations in education and government jobs be replaced by income-based quotas, a week after the little-known group held a stir in Jantar Mantar that was attended by the group’s members Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak. JP Nadda, who earlier held negotiations with Cockroach Janata Party (@MoHFW_INDIA X/ ANI Photo) The government was represented by Union minister JP Nadda, who earlier held negotiations with Cockroach Janata Party leaders whose protest against paper leaks in July eventually resulted in the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Nadda posted on X referring to the meeting with the group that gathered for protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. However, he did not mention the demands put forth by the group nor did he elaborate on what transpired at the meeting.

“Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Shri Harsh Dubey, Shri Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Shri Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon,” he wrote. Also Read | ‘Assist the poor, irrespective of caste’: 5 demands at Reservation Hatao Andolan in Delhi The government had not indicated earlier that a meeting with the group had been scheduled. A senior BJP leader said the government is keen to prevent the repetition of the CJP protest that stretched on for over 30 days. The standoff between the CJP and the government escalated after police used force against the group as it tried to march to Parliament on July 20.