Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Abhishek Banerjee to tour across Bengal, hold rallies, roadshows, interactions

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 07:54 pm IST

Banerjee, who represents Diamond Harbor in Parliament, said the campaign would be named “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again)”

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will tour across the state and hold rallies, roadshows, and community interactions from January 2 as part of a month-long campaign ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. (X)
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. (X)

“I would start the campaign with a rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas on January 2, and the next day I would be in north Bengal to hold a community interaction with the workers of tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar,” he said on Saturday.

Banerjee, who represents Diamond Harbor in Parliament, said the campaign would be named “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again)”.

He said Bengal is being singled out and targeted. “Central funds are being stopped, Bengali icons are being disrespected, and Bengali speakers are being attacked in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. With SIR [Special Intensive Revision], the BJP wants to snatch away the voting rights of the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal will raise their voice against this and Bengal will show its might,” Banerjee said.

On Friday, Banerjee launched Banglar Samarthane Sanjog and Unnayaner Sanlap under which the TMC would reach out to 1,800 influencers with the state government’s report card and organise booth-level outreach.

The dates for the assembly elections are likely to be announced in February after the SIR is completed and the final electoral roll is published.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this month launched a report card named “Unnayaner Panchali” of the TMC government, which will complete 15 years in May 2026.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Abhishek Banerjee to tour across Bengal, hold rallies, roadshows, interactions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On