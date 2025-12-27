Abhishek Banerjee to tour across Bengal, hold rallies, roadshows, interactions

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will tour across the state and hold rallies, roadshows, and community interactions from January 2 as part of a month-long campaign ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. (X)

“I would start the campaign with a rally at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas on January 2, and the next day I would be in north Bengal to hold a community interaction with the workers of tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar,” he said on Saturday.

Banerjee, who represents Diamond Harbor in Parliament, said the campaign would be named “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again)”.

He said Bengal is being singled out and targeted. “Central funds are being stopped, Bengali icons are being disrespected, and Bengali speakers are being attacked in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. With SIR [Special Intensive Revision], the BJP wants to snatch away the voting rights of the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal will raise their voice against this and Bengal will show its might,” Banerjee said.

On Friday, Banerjee launched Banglar Samarthane Sanjog and Unnayaner Sanlap under which the TMC would reach out to 1,800 influencers with the state government’s report card and organise booth-level outreach.

The dates for the assembly elections are likely to be announced in February after the SIR is completed and the final electoral roll is published.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this month launched a report card named “Unnayaner Panchali” of the TMC government, which will complete 15 years in May 2026.