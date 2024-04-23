'Abhishek Banerjee would have been shot if...': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed her nephew Abhishek Banerjee would have been shot had he met a man who allegedly performed a recee at his house in Kolkata. Chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee waves towards TMC supporters during a campaign rally. (HT file photo)

At a rally in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP, saying "these people" want to kill everyone or put them behind bars.

“One of the gaddars (traitors) in the BJP said that a bomb will be exploded. If you have a grudge against me you can kill me with a bomb. You even tried to kill Abhishek but we came to know in advance,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee also attacked the BJP over the alleged plot.

“They even conducted a recce at his house, called him on Facetime and asked for an appointment. Had Abhishek given him time, he would have shot,” she claimed.

Mamata Banerjee said “these people” want to either kill or jail those who speak against them.

"If you were confident that you would win with peoples’ votes, then what was the need to terrorise people?" she added..

On Monday, the Kolkata police arrested a Mumbai-based man for allegedly doing recce outside Abhishek Banerjee's house. The man was identified as Rajaram Rege. Per the police, the man is linked to a political party in Maharashtra.

The police claimed Rege had met David Headley, the Mumbai terror attack accused.

The police officer added that there could be a conspiracy to carry out "something similar to 26/11" attack.

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring against her and Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP.

Mamata Banerjee asked Trinamool Congress leaders and workers and the people of West Bengal to be on guard.

"The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," she had said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI