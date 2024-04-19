 ‘Don't return without voting’: Mamata Banerjee's 'citizenship' warning migrants in Bengal for Eid | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Don't return without voting’: Mamata Banerjee's 'citizenship' warning migrants in Bengal for Eid

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged migrant workers present in their home state of West Bengal for Eid celebrations to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections before returning to work. Addressing a public rally in Murshidabad, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed that the BJP-led government would take away their Aadhar card and citizenship if they returned to power at the Centre, reported ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Islampur, West Bengal on Thursday.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Islampur, West Bengal on Thursday.(ANI)

“I would like to request all the migrant workers who have come here to celebrate Eid please don't go back without voting because if you don't vote in the coming days, they will take away your Aadhar card and your citizenship,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024

Vehemently opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, the chief minister said, “I will not let CAA be implemented here. I have not let NRC be implemented here. It was implemented in Assam, and so many people died.”

Expressing concerns over the potential ramifications of the Uniform Civil Code, which is part of the BJP's election manifesto, Banerjee warned, "Now they are also talking about UCC, do you know what will happen? All of you will lose your identity if they bring in UCC."

Follow LIVE updates on Assembly Election 2024

Mamata Banerjee's request came at a time when three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal – Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri (SC) and Alipurduars (ST) – were voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

All three Lok Sabha constituencies were won by the BJP in the 2019 general elections. In the 2021 assembly polls, Coochbehar and Alipurduars remained BJP's stronghold with the party winning five of seven segments in the first and six in the second constituency. In Jalpaiguri, the TMC had the upper hand, winning five and the saffron party managed to win two.

With inputs from agencies

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting live, Assembly Election 2024 Voting Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Don't return without voting’: Mamata Banerjee's 'citizenship' warning migrants in Bengal for Eid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On