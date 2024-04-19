Assembly Election 2024 live: Voting in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh today

Polling officials after collecting EVMs and other election material on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim on Thursday.

Assembly Election 2024 live: Voting for the 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began today. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The results will be announced on June 2. The voting for the 60-member Assembly seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. While Arunachal will be polling for two Lok Sabha seats, Sikkim will vote for its lone parliamentary seat. Follow Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE here....Read More

In Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure and border area development are seen as major poll issues, 8,92,694 voters will decide the fates of 133 candidates contesting in the 50 assembly seats and 14 in the two Lok Sabha seats.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju will be contesting against former Congress chief minister Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.

In Sikkim, chief minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang, former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling are among the 146 candidates in fray for the assembly seats. An estimated 4.64 lakh electorate, comprising 2,32,381 male voters and 2,31,545 female will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.

