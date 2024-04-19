Assembly Election 2024 live: Voting in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh today

Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Voting in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh begins
Assembly Election 2024 live: Voting for the 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began today. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The results will be announced on June 2. The voting for the 60-member Assembly seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. While Arunachal will be polling for two Lok Sabha seats, Sikkim will vote for its lone parliamentary seat. Follow Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE here....Read More
In Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure and border area development are seen as major poll issues, 8,92,694 voters will decide the fates of 133 candidates contesting in the 50 assembly seats and 14 in the two Lok Sabha seats.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju will be contesting against former Congress chief minister Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.
In Sikkim, chief minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang, former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling are among the 146 candidates in fray for the assembly seats. An estimated 4.64 lakh electorate, comprising 2,32,381 male voters and 2,31,545 female will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.
More on the Assembly elections:
- Besides Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, assembly elections will also held in Odisha (in the fourth phase). Check full election schedule here.
- The polling on Friday will kick off the world’s largest democratic exercise that will span the next six weeks and see nearly a billion citizens exercise their franchise.
- In terms of span, this will be the longest general election since India’s maiden Lok Sabha polls which lasted four months – from October 1951 to February 1952.
Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: How EVMs came into being
Elections are the heartbeat of a democracy. When India became independent, sceptics thought a poor and illiterate nation would fail to keep democracy alive. Academics have highlighted that democracies survive in wealthy societies.
India broke this trend. Of all the countries that became decolonised, only a handful remained democratic. Six are small nation/island states: Mauritius, Belize, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. India is the only outlier which has remained steadfast on the course of democracy, apart from the 18-month Emergency period in the 1970s. Read on.
Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.
“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," Modi wrote on X. “I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!”
The voting for the 60-member Assembly seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim has commenced.
The voting for the 60-member Assembly seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Polling will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. The results will be announced on June 2.
