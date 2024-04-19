 Number Theory: What is at stake in today's voting? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: What is at stake in today's voting?

ByAbhishek Jha, Nishant Ranjan
Apr 19, 2024 09:04 AM IST

After Friday’s polling, the casting of votes will have concluded in almost one-fifth of India’s 543 PCs.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections kick off on April 19 with the first and largest among the seven phases of polling across 102 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in 17 states and four Union territories (UTs). Here is what the contest entails.

Election officials set up a polling booth at a school in Tamil Nadu.(Reuters)
Election officials set up a polling booth at a school in Tamil Nadu.(Reuters)
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / India News / Number Theory: What is at stake in today's voting?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On