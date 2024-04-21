 'Not safe’: Mamata Banerjee claims BJP conspiracy against her, Abhishek Banerjee | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Not safe’: Mamata Banerjee claims BJP conspiracy against her, Abhishek Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee asked Trinamool leaders and workers and the people of West Bengal to be on guard.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against her and nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and said they were “not safe”. She claimed the BJP had been targeting her and the Trinamool Congress general secretary.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during election campaign in West Bengal. (HT file photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during election campaign in West Bengal. (HT file photo)

The remark comes a day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said there would be a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass".

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Addressing an election rally in Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, Mamata Banerjee asked Trinamool Congress leaders and workers and the people of West Bengal to be on guard.

“The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal,” she said.

Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari's remark, she called him a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. "Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us," she added.

Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Central government's decision to change the colour of the logo of Doordarshan from red to saffron.

"Why did the DD logo suddenly turn saffron? Why were official residences of army personnel painted in saffron? Why was the uniform of police in Kashi (Varanasi) changed to saffron?" she questioned.

She accused the BJP of running an authoritarian rule. She said if the party returns to power, there wouldn't be elections in the future.

"We strongly protest the decision (to change the colour of DD logo)... it is another instance of the BJP's authoritarian rule. If it returns to power, there will be no more polls in future. There will be one man, one party rule, and religious rights of different communities will be at stake," she added.

Meanwhile, union minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that there was anarchy in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"There is an atmosphere of anarchy in the entire West Bengal and it is known for crime. Incidents like Sandeshkhali happen in the land of West Bengal...I assure you that this time if the BJP government is formed here, we will see who dares to repeat the incident like Sandeshkhali," he said at a rally in Murshidabad.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Not safe’: Mamata Banerjee claims BJP conspiracy against her, Abhishek Banerjee
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On