'Not safe’: Mamata Banerjee claims BJP conspiracy against her, Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against her and nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and said they were “not safe”. She claimed the BJP had been targeting her and the Trinamool Congress general secretary. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during election campaign in West Bengal. (HT file photo)

The remark comes a day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said there would be a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass".

Addressing an election rally in Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, Mamata Banerjee asked Trinamool Congress leaders and workers and the people of West Bengal to be on guard.

“The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal,” she said.

Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari's remark, she called him a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. "Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us," she added.

Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Central government's decision to change the colour of the logo of Doordarshan from red to saffron.

"Why did the DD logo suddenly turn saffron? Why were official residences of army personnel painted in saffron? Why was the uniform of police in Kashi (Varanasi) changed to saffron?" she questioned.

She accused the BJP of running an authoritarian rule. She said if the party returns to power, there wouldn't be elections in the future.

"We strongly protest the decision (to change the colour of DD logo)... it is another instance of the BJP's authoritarian rule. If it returns to power, there will be no more polls in future. There will be one man, one party rule, and religious rights of different communities will be at stake," she added.

Meanwhile, union minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that there was anarchy in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

"There is an atmosphere of anarchy in the entire West Bengal and it is known for crime. Incidents like Sandeshkhali happen in the land of West Bengal...I assure you that this time if the BJP government is formed here, we will see who dares to repeat the incident like Sandeshkhali," he said at a rally in Murshidabad.

With inputs from PTI, ANI