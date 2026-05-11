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Abhishek Singhvi helps out TVK with legal woes, again

On Sunday, when senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Jopesh Vijay as the latter took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, another Congress leader— Abhishek Singhvi— appeared in Madras high court in a case that can damage the ruling coalition’s wafer-thin majority.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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On Sunday, when senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Jopesh Vijay as the latter took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, another Congress leader— Abhishek Singhvi— appeared in Madras high court in a case that can damage the ruling coalition’s wafer-thin majority.

Abhishek Singhvi helps out TVK with legal woes, again

Singhvi appeared for TVK’s MLA from the Tirupattur assembly seat, S Sethupathi, who won by just one vote against former DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan. According to two Congress leaders, Singhvi held two meetings daily with the TVK leadership over the past week. When Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar refused to invite Vijay to form the government, citing a lack of numbers, the TVK leaders consulted Singhvi for drafting letters to the governor and for legal advice.

Singhvi shared a picture of his meeting with Vijay in an X post, and said, “Kudos 2young team assisting me in researching &advising young #CM &his youthful colleagues ( #Aadhav Arjuna) in trying period of last 7-10 days. Irrespective of politics, new CM deserves support. Attempts 2 derail &destabilise him wl cost outsiders dear cos public is watching.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

madras high court rahul gandhi ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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