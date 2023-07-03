Home / India News / Supreme Court to begin hearing plea challenging abrogation of Article 370 on July 11

Over 20 petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

The Supreme Court will take up on July 11 a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
According to a notice, the five-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud to take up the matter and issue procedural directions to ready the case for hearing. Other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Over 20 petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, taking away the ‘special status’ of Jammu and Kashmir. Petitioners claimed that constitutional provisions were violated while making the decision.

Earlier, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the CJI for an early hearing on the matter. “We want to invite the attention of the CJI to the petitions which are pending in the Supreme Court for the last four years and also towards the plight of … people, especially the youth who are in jails within and outside J-K without any trial,” she told reporters.

