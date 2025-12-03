'Absolute mockery': IndiGo faces backlash over widespread flight delays; issues statement

IndiGo faced intense public backlash after massive flight delays and operational disruptions left thousands of passengers stranded across major airports, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, on Wednesday. IndiGo has issued an official statement acknowledging the widespread disruptions(X)

Social media was inundated with complaints, with several travellers calling the situation an “absolute mockery” of airline management and passenger rights.

Around 70 flights have been delayed in Mumbai and Bengaluru, HT has learnt.

Hours-long delays across multiple airports

According to the post shared by passengers on social media, delays ranged from 30 minutes to more than five hours. Many travellers reported long queues, lack of information, and repeated changes in departure schedules, which worsened congestion at check-in counters and boarding gates.

IndiGo issues statement

IndiGo issued an official statement acknowledging the widespread disruptions. The airline attributed delays to “operational challenges,” including technology issues, airport congestion and other operational requirements.

“We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable,” the airline said.

Social media erupts

Several passengers took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to call out the IndiGo flight delays, sharing that their flights were delayed by over 12 hours.

''I’m currently wasting my time in the Delhi Airport lounge, thanks to the fabulous efficiency of @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5347, delayed by a whole 4 hours. And of course, they didn’t bother informing us, because IndiGo believes quality time is best spent at the airport rather than at home,'' a frustrated passenger wrote.

''Absolute chaos & mockery at #Delhiairport. #Indigo staff are leeches who are lying & passengers are stranded since past 12+ hours with no confirmatiom. My flight is delayed for 7+ hours now. Never flying Indigo again. This needs to be investigated,'' another passenger wrote.

Chaos at Hyderabad airport

The situation escalated further at Hyderabad airport, where passengers were seen arguing with airline staff amid prolonged delays. IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E-786 from Mumbai to Hyderabad was delayed by nearly 10 hours due to “operational reasons.” Scheduled to depart on the evening of December 2, the flight eventually left Mumbai only the following morning.

A video from the airport showed a large crowd surrounding the IndiGo helpdesk on Wednesday morning. Passengers could be seen raising their voices, waving tickets and phones, and demanding clear answers. Airline employees appeared overwhelmed while trying to pacify the crowd. Despite repeated explanations, angry exchanges continued as travellers sought accountability.

Aviation sector under pressure

The disruptions come at a time when India’s aviation sector is already facing stress due to peak travel demand and system-related delays reported across multiple airlines this week.