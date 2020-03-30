‘Absolutely fake’: Indian Army crushes rumours of emergency declaration amid Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:15 IST

The Indian Army on Monday issued a statement saying that fake messages and rumours are doing the rounds on social media about likely declaration of emergency in India in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

“This is absolutely fake,” read a post tweeted by the Army’s official handle on Monday.

“Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil admn. It’s clarified that this is absolutely fake,” the tweet read.

Earlier in the day, the Centre clarified on the false reports of the possible extension of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country.

“There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the government will extend the lockdown when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said on Twitter on Monday.

“I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told a news agency.

The 3-week nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to break the chain of coronavirus infection in the country and keep the spread in check.

India on Monday entered the sixth day of the 21-day lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country have jumped to 1,071, the health ministry said today. While nearly 100 people have been recovered and discharged, 29 Covid-9 patients have lost their lives.