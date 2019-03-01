Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, stresses importance of dialogue

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, stressing the importance of dialogue and communication in resolving differences.

The Crown Prince said in a tweet that he talked to Modi and Khan, and stressed the “importance of dealing wisely with recent developments and giving priority to dialogue and communication”.

The Crown Prince is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The tweet came a day before the meet of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in which India -- for the first time, has been invited as guest of honour at the plenary.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after India struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan on Tuesday following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Pakistan sought to target some Indian military installations next day and in the ensuing aerial fight, both countries lost a fighter jet.

Pakistan has decided to release on Friday Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken in its custody after his MiG-21 went down in Pakistan-occupied territory.

