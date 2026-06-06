5 big demands by Cockroach Janta Party supporters as Abhijeet Dipke-led protest sees large turnout

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India this morning and launched a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests. Track live updates on CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

A sea of supporters gathered to support Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (CJP handout)

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The protest launched is taking place under heavy security deployment and has been joined by scores of young people.

Also read | Abhijeet Dipke seen for first time after India arrival, flashes Ambedkar's autobiography

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke stated during his address to the crowd according to news agency PTI.

What are the protesters demanding?

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the protesters are demanding the following: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the protesters are demanding the following: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Digitalisation in education only after proper training: “We are digitalising everything from banking to education, but are we able to stop the wrong practices? The answer is no. There is rampant bank fraud, and now we are seeing the impact of digitalisation in the education space. I am not against it, but introduce it only after proper assessment and training of teachers,” said 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, the father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digitalisation in education only after proper training: “We are digitalising everything from banking to education, but are we able to stop the wrong practices? The answer is no. There is rampant bank fraud, and now we are seeing the impact of digitalisation in the education space. I am not against it, but introduce it only after proper assessment and training of teachers,” said 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, the father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

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Normal functioning of education in Manipur: “There’s unrest in Manipur since the past three years. Nothing in my state functions in a normal way, including schools and colleges. Students are under so much distress there,” said 32-year-old Winson, a social entrepreneur who left Manipur two years ago due to the unrest and currently works in Noida.

Fairness and credibility in competitive examinations: “My cousin was preparing for NEET away from family and in a tiny room in Kota. He was hopeful that even if he got admission to a low-ranking college, he would take it. But then the leak happened. He has been preparing for over three years. We don’t know how to motivate him to appear for the paper again,” said 34-year-old Gayathri Singh, originally from Rajasthan's Jaipur and currently residing in Delhi.

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Focus on issues affecting students and parents: “I have been following the party online, but wasn’t sure if I should come for the protest or not. I was on my way to the office at 10 am in Rohini, but suddenly I decided to just come and check,” said 18-year-old Ronak Kumar from Delhi. “I don’t know about the party’s future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone—whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children,” Kumar said.

Accountability and attention to students' mental health: “The CJP movement has been able to bring people from social media to the ground, which means they are talking about issues that people somewhere relate to. Some students have ended their lives and lakhs are under constant mental pressure, and there’s no accountability,” 38-year-old Sugandha, a psychologist by profession, told Hindustan Times.

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Hundreds of people, predominantly young participants, gathered for the demonstration, with many wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers. Several school students also attended the protest alongside their parents.

The crowd was largely made up of school and college students, as well as young professionals, reflecting broad participation from the youth.

At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.

“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign” and “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!” were among the slogans raised apart from “Jai Bhim”.

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