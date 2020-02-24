Act against policemen who caned AMU students: Allahabad HC

india

The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the state director general of police, the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, the vice chancellor and the registrar of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to adhere to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommendations, including giving compensation to six students who were seriously hurt during lathi-charge by the police.

The high court also asked the authorities to take action against the policemen who had caned students during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protests in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 15 last year. In its report, the NHRC had said the students were caned ‘unnecessarily’.

The court directed the officers concerned to comply with the order and file a compliance report by the next hearing on March 25.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on a petition filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Prayagraj, alleging police brutality on students.

The petitioner requested the high court to pass several directions, including setting up of a ‘court monitored committee’ to conduct a judicial inquiry into acts of violence and arbitrary detention of students by the state police and para-military forces at AMU from December 12 to December 15, 2019.

Earlier, on January 8, 2020, the high court had asked NHRC to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Thereafter, a six-member team conducted a probe and the commission accepted the report. Later, a copy of the report was sent to the high court.

The recommendations made by the commission included giving compensation to six students, who were injured in a cane charge by police, and taking disciplinary action against policemen seen in CCTV footage as ‘unnecessarily’ caning students and damaging motorcycles on AMU campus.

NHRC also recommended that the police force, CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) should be sensitized and special training modules be carried out to inculcate professionalism in handling such situations.

The court also directed the UP DGP to ensure that the SIT set up vide its order of January 6 shall investigate all the related cases on merit and in a time bound manner.

The court had advised the UP DGP and senior officers to improve and set up a robust intelligence gathering system and to take steps to counter ‘rumour mongering and circulation of distorted and false news’, especially on social media.

The AMU vice chancellor and registrar were asked to establish a mechanism for better communication with the students’ fraternity so that they were not influenced by outsiders. They were also asked to take measures to rebuild the trust of students so that such incidents did not occur in future.

As per the averment contained in the writ petition, para-military forces and the state police, for no ‘just and valid reason’, on December 15, 2019 resorted to a lathi-charge with a massive amount of firing of teargas, rubber bullets and pellets. The forces also entered into Guest House No. 2-3, where the students were hiding, the petition said. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras, the petition added.

The petition also said AMU students had been peacefully protesting against CAA after Parliament passed the new citizenship law.

According to the petitioner, students had gathered at the Maulana Azad Library and marched up to AMU gate on December 15, 2019.

On reaching the gate, police, who were deployed there, started provoking the students, but they did not respond, the petitioner said.

After sometime, the police started firing teargas shells on the students and also cane charged them, in which around 100 students were injured, the petitioner alleged.