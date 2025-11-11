Action against 3 officers over jail privileges videos

The state government on Monday suspended two senior prison officers and mandated the transfer of the chief superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after purported videos surfaced on social media on Saturday showing convicts and undertrials at the prison engaging in alleged prison regulation violations, officials aware of the development said. G Parameshwara (HT PHOTO)

After a high-level administrative meeting held immediately prior to the suspension, state home minister G Parameshwara told reporters that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness.

The suspended offficers include prison superintendent Iman Sab Myageri and assistant superintendent Ashok Bhajantri, as per an official release from the state home department. The chief superintendent K Suresh was also subject to a transfer order, added the release.

“We have formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident,” said Parameshwara, adding, “I have asked ADGP (law and order) R Hitendra, along with senior IPS officers Sandeep Patil, Amarnath Reddy, and Rishyanth to submit a report to the committee within a month.”

The action followed the circulation of several videos on social media showing inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison — including serial rapist Umesh Reddy and terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna — allegedly using mobile phones and television sets, and receiving other kinds of alleged preferential treatment.

One of the videos showed an inmate, identified as repeat offender and known gangster Gubbachi Seena— celebrating his birthday inside a cell, wearing a garland of apples and surrounded by other prisoners, prompting widespread public anger and opposition protests.

Parameshwara said the government would not tolerate such violations of prison discipline. “The home department had sought explanations from the officials concerned, but their responses were not satisfactory,” he said. “Such activities in prison will not be tolerated, and those in charge will be held accountable.”

The home minister also said that the government was working on a set of reforms to strengthen internal oversight and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“For the first time, the Bengaluru Central Prison will be placed under the supervision of an IPS officer to ensure stricter monitoring. A command centre will also be established within 15 days to oversee prison activities across the state,” the minister said.

He added that prison officers would be compulsorily transferred every five years to prevent the formation of entrenched influence networks. “If officers remain in one place too long, they lose objectivity and become vulnerable to local influences. We have decided to make transfers mandatory,” Parameshwara said.

Addressing concerns about staff shortages, the minister said the government plans to recruit 1,000 new personnel -- including assistant superintendents -- through the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

“Once the shortage of personnel is addressed, the management of prisons can be improved,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah also commented on the controversy while speaking to reporters in Davangere on Sunday. He said the government would take “strict action against officials who have erred” and take measures to ensure similar lapses do not occur again.

The issue has drawn national attention after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly sought an explanation from the Home Department on how a terror suspect managed to access a mobile phone while under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders seized on the controversy to attack the government. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka were detained by police near Race Course Road in Bengaluru on Monday while attempting to march toward the Chief Minister’s residence. Police said the detentions were made to prevent a possible law and order disturbance.

The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, which houses around 5,000 inmates including convicts and undertrials, has often been at the center of controversies related to corruption and favouritism. Earlier, a video showing actor Darshan, accused in a murder case, receiving privileges inside the jail had sparked similar criticism.

Officials conducted surprise checks across multiple barracks on Sunday but reported finding no banned items. A formal complaint has since been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara police station.

In the wake of these videos, actor Dhanveer, known to be close to Darshan, has come under police scrutiny. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has been interrogating him on suspicion that he may have leaked the footage. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis, officials confirmed. Dhanveer was taken into custody for further questioning on Monday, said police.

During a court hearing on a petition seeking to provide Darshan with a pillow and mattress, his lawyers argued that other inmates were enjoying special privileges inside the same prison, while Darshan was being denied similar treatment.