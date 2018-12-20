Action against principal of Bihar school that segregated students

The Bihar government has ordered action against the principal of a school in Vaishali that allegedly segregated students on the basis of their religion and caste, reports ANI

“Had received information. It was probed and found to be true. District education officer has directed department to take action against the principal,” Vaishali district magistrate said.

The government-run GA Plus 2 School in Lalganj had been allegedly segregating students into different sections and rooms based on their religions and caste, Bihar Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma had said while ordering an inquiry into the matter.

“It is against the law to divide students on the basis of their religion and caste in any school,” Verma said.

School Principal Meena Kumari, though, said such arrangements of segregation were made to ensure smooth working and implementation of different schemes.

“There was no protest against it by parents and students,” she said, adding “Till date no discrimination has been made in the school on the basis of caste or religious identity,” IANS reported

According to reports, students belonging to Muslim and Hindu were made to sit in different sections and rooms. There were separate classrooms for Dalits, OBCs and upper caste, Lalganj Block Education officer Arvind Kumar Tiwari, who visited the school, said.

The matter also becomes clear from the school attendance registers.

The attendance register for students were also separate as per religion and caste. It was so arranged that Dalits and Muslim students hardly get any chance to visit other classrooms.

Outside the school, however, all students cutting across religion and caste lines play together, arrive to school together and return home along with their schoolmates.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 12:03 IST