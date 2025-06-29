The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers, including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department, while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired senior engineer for the faulty design of the new rail overbridge (ROB) in Aishbagh area of Bhopal with an unusual 90-degree turn. Action taken against 8 for 90° turn on bridge

The action was taken by chief minister Mohan Yadav two days after a probe report was submitted by a committee.

“I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers,” the CM said on X late in the evening.

The seven engineers have been identified as chief engineer (bridge) GP Verma, chief engineer (design) Sanjay Khande, assistant engineer (design) Sonal Saxena, in-charge executive engineer (design) Shabana Razzak, deputy engineer Umashankar Mishra, deputy engineer Ravi Shukla and executive engineer Javed Shaqueel. Departmental inquiry will also be initiated against retired engineer MP Singh.

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the CM said. “The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made,” he added.

Additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi said, “A committee has been formed to issue charge sheet to all the officers. A separate committee has been formed to coordinate with railways for improving the safety and design.”