Home / India News / Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut, asks her to restrain comments

Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut, asks her to restrain comments

The high court passed an order for a valuer to be appointed to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bombay high court said Kangana Ranaut can claim compensation for the damage done to her office by BMC. (Hindustan Times)
Bombay high court said Kangana Ranaut can claim compensation for the damage done to her office by BMC. (Hindustan Times)
         

The Bombay high court on Friday set aside the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dated on September 7 and 9 — in what marked a victory for Ranaut. The high court said the demolition action at her office had malafide intent, passing an order for a valuer to be appointed to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition. However, the court has also asked the actor to exercise restraint.

The BMC had alleged Ranaut of unauthorised construction in her office, a portion of which was razed. The high court said it has compared the photograohs and found no unauthorised construction.

The court also commented on Kangana’s allegations that the action (partial demolition of her office) was a reaction to her opinions expressed on social media. “The notice issued by BMC officer, and pasting of that on her bungalow, the reply to the notice, order of demolition of property, arrangements made to demolition, commencement of demolition, attempt to delay hearing, ensuring 40% demolition, demolition of the bungalow.Raut’s statement that bungalow ukhaad Diya..supports petitioner’s case that the demolition was in reaction to that,” it said.

