‘Action will be taken’: Bihar police on special treatment to ex-MP and convict Anand Mohan

A district magistrate in Bihar's Khagaria has vowed strict action against those who provided 'special treatment' to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh when he appeared at a Patna court on August 12. The Khagaria DM said a three-member committee had been formed to investigate what he told news agency ANI was a 'serious matter'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If someone stays in a room reserved for someone else, it's a matter of impersonation... if security personnel were involved, action will be taken," he said.

On Monday six police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for allegedly providing that 'special treatment'. The suspension was ordered by Lipi Singh, the superintendent of police for Saharsa district, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against the six cops.

Also read: TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secy, Anurag Rastogi finance secy

“I have suspended all the six policemen after charging them of maligning the image of the entire police department, dereliction of duty and committing deliberate lapses in their duties,” the SP told HT.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate has also issued a show-cause notice against jail officials, including the facility's superintendent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: HT Interview: Length of tenure doesn’t matter, it is about your contribution, says Justice Lalit

Mohan - sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994 - is the father of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Sheohar - Chetan Anand.

A photograph in which he is flanked by his wife and son, Lovely and Chetan Anand was widely shared on social media, with the (now) opposition Bharatiya Janata Party quick to pounce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON