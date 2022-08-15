6 cops suspended for providing special treatment to ex-MP and convict Anand Mohan
Six police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended for allegedly providing ‘special treatment’ to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh when he appeared at a Patna court on August 12.
Mohan, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994, is the father of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Sheohar – Chetan Anand.
Saharsa superintendent of police Lipi Singh took the action on Monday, including four DAP jawans and an SAP driver, and ordered departmental proceedings against them.
“I have suspended all the six policemen after charging them of maligning the image of the entire police department, dereliction of duty and committing deliberate lapses in their duties,” the SP told HT, adding that the police headquarters ordered a probe and sought a detailed report after a photograph of Anand Mohan with wife Lovely and son Chetan and supporters at their Patna residence went viral.
“The DM also issued show cause notice against the jail superintendent and action will be taken by the IG (Prison),” she added.
Talking to HT, she said that the former MP went to Patna to appear before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in a decade old case.
BJP MP Giriraj Singh shared Anand Mohan’s picture to take a jibe at the new alliance between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar and said that this is the power of “jungle raj” in the state.
Anand Mohan was accused of inciting a mob to lynch the young Dalit IAS officer on December 5, 1994. He was initially sentenced to death, but the punishment was later reduced to life imprisonment.
Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Shivamogga
Karnataka Police on Monday imposed curbs under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan. A senior police officer familiar with the matter said tension broke out after a banner featuring Savarkar was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle, in Shivamogga, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
In a first, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
In a first, the national flag was hoisted amid tight security on Monday morning at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet. The Tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) MG Shivanna. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi were also present in the event.
‘Not a club, not a retreat, not a homestay’
Asked a 34-year-old interior stylist, Maitreyi Damani. A mother of a four-year-old, Damani also discovered that working out of home meant a stream of interruptions. At the Kathiwada City House, Damani said, she found the quietude and the community she sought. “It's not a club, it's not a retreat, it's not a homestay,” said entrepreneur Sangita Kathiwada (62), when we met her one rainy afternoon. “I hate the word exclusive. I'm just being particular.”
At 1,227, Delhi's Covid cases drop to below 2,000 for first time in 12 days
Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, pushing the caseload and toll to 19,85,822 and 26,389 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519. The daily positivity rate has climbed to 14.57%, compared to 12.64% on Sunday. On Sunday, authorities in Delhi conducted 17,106 Covid tests.
How Mumbai celebrated India’s 75th anniversary of Independence
The entire city seemed to have draped the colours of the Indian flag in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British rule. Over the past one month, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplied more than 41 lakh national flags to several households and commercial establishments in Mumbai, lending a boost to the union ministry's call of Har-Ghar Tiranga. The Zaver Mahal building, where Ashok Gupta, a resident of Marine Drive and vice president of Marine Drive Citizen's Association resides, was illuminated backed by BMC's logistics.
