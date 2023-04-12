‘Action will be taken now’: Raj Cong in-charge on Pilot's fast against Gehlot

The Congress on Wednesday said it would take action against Sachin Pilot over his daylong fast against his own government's alleged inaction over previous BJP government's corruption cases.

Sachin Pilot during his daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state.(ANI)

“I agree with the issue of corruption raised by Sachin Pilot but the way he raised it is not correct. He should have raised it during the Assembly session... Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also”, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told ANI.

“I will analyze all things & prepare a report as to who is at fault. Action should have been taken in the past but was not done but this time action will be taken”, he added.Earlier, Randhawa met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and held discussions over Pilot's daylong fast in Jaipur yesterday, PTI reported. The Congress leader on Monday had reacted strongly to Pilot's call for a fast, saying that any such protest against the sitting government would amount to anti-party activity.On Wednesday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was asked about his rival's fast against the government. "Our aim is to ease inflation. This is our only focus and we aren't going to deviate from it." The CM said.

“Rajasthan ACB has raided several corrupt officers. It has not happened anywhere in the country. If more raids are conducted then there are people with negative thinking, they will say that corruption is more. Does that means to stop the raids, this thinking is very wrong” Gehlot added.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads since the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections. In 2020, the latter along with his MLAs had staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan, but was placated by the Gandhis on certain conditions. But the war of words between the two leaders have continued.

