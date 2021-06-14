Active Covid-19 cases fall below 1-million mark after 66 days, accounts for 3.3% of total positive cases: Govt

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country fell below the one-million mark after a gap of over two months, the central government said on Monday. Currently, there are 973,158 active cases of Covid-19 which accounts for 3.30% of the total positive cases, according to Union health ministry.

“India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 9,73,158. The Caseload has declined below 10 lakh mark after 66 days,” the ministry said in a release on Monday.

The active cases came down by 53,001 cases in the last 24 hours to reach 9,73,158, according to health ministry update on Monday. On Sunday (June 13), there were 1,026,159 active cases reported in the country, according to the ministry’s data.

There were 979,608 active cases in the country on April 9, 2021, the last time when the caseload was recorded below one million, data from the ministry showed.

For the last 32 days, the active cases in India has been witnessing a declining trend, the ministry said, highlighting that on May 10, the caseload was at its peak of 3,745,237 cases. The ministry’s data also showed that earlier in 2020, during the first wave, the active caseload peaked at 1,017,754 on September 18, 2020.

Among the states, Karnataka remained the top contributor to the country’s active cases tally with 180,856 cases followed closely by Maharashtra (158,617 cases) and Tamil Nadu (149,927 cases). Apart from the three, only Kerala (123,433 cases) currently has more than 100,000 active cases, according to the Union government’s data as of 8am on the day.

Meanwhile, daily new cases in India have also been witnessing a declining trend and the country has reported under 100,000 fresh cases for the seventh straight day on Monday. As many as 70,421 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours while 3,921 people succumbed to the infections in the same time-span.