Activist who helped make voting accessible for differently abled says change is happening

Padma Shri Dr Niru Kumar, who has been working with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the accessibility to voting booths for the marginalised and the differently abled, says it has been a continuous process and facilities such as ramps for wheelchairs at booths are now getting institutionalised.

“I remember, five years ago my voting experience was vastly different from what it is now. Back then, even a wheelchair could not go inside because there was no ramp. However, now ramps are non-negotiable,” Dr. Kumar told Hindustan Times.

“Accessibility at the polling sites is an ongoing conversation at the election commission. During the general elections, lots of measures were taken regarding ramps, sensitisation of personnel and Braille markings on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)… and now, with the upcoming elections, we continue to improve and rectify voter accessibility,” she added.

In June 2020, EC invited Dr Kumar to partner with them to benefit from her expertise in diversity and inclusion to create a more pleasant voting experience for the marginalised sections. “Accessible voting has become a major agenda for the EC, so, I was able to contribute from three points of view. The first was from a diversity and inclusion consultant’s point of view. The second was from being differently-abled myself due to polio; and the third emanating from the principle of leaving no voter behind,” explained Dr. Kumar.

Dr Niru Kumar began her gender inclusionary work 15 years ago when there were no formal conversations around gender diversity in the public and private spheres. She began by visiting several industrial plant locations in remote areas, like Renusagar in Uttar Pradesh, where she shared her knowledge about gender intelligence which enables understanding of gender differences instead of simply acknowledging them. “Initially, I was hesitant to go to these locations, but once I understood the value of the conversations and the transformation that took place amongst people, I found the process very fulfilling,” the Padma Shri awardee said.

So far, EC’s National Icon has worked in the private sector with multinational companies like Pepsi Co., Vodafone and Walmart. However, she aspires to work in the public sector. “I want to bring diversity and inclusion in the government… Now with the Padma Shri, I have a voice which will not go unheard,” she said.