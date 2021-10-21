Activists declare solidarity with Myanmar people

A group of 50 activists, journalists, politicians and intellectuals from India and elsewhere have issued a joint statement of solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their struggle for peace, democracy, political freedom, human rights and just economic development as they continue to resist the February 2021 military coup in their country .

The declaration titled, Myanmar We Care- We Are With You ,has been signed chiefly by noted personalities from Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Myanmar, and from other northeaster states apart from Nepal, the UK, Australia, Canada, Fiji and Cambodia.

“They [the people of Myanmar] have decided that they will not accept the military rule and dictatorship under which they have suffered for so long. They are right to do so. For decades, Myanmar, a country of immense natural wealth, has been impoverished by bad governance,” the statement says.

It also suggests a way forward to establish a “workable democracy” in the country which may result in the Tatmadaw return to its honourable role of a national army. The Tatmadaw is the official name of the armed forces of Myanmar.

“Authoritarian rule... is destroying even the meagre democratic gains of the past two decades. If these gains are to be restored, this will come through people who build trust across the country’s divisions and unite Myanmar’s people, giving the ethnic minorities their rightful role in national affairs,” the statement said.

The signatories affirmed that people across different nations can help and support the people of Myanmar by working through governments, institutions and the media to keep the spotlight on Myanmar and persuade the Tatmadaw to heed the people.

“The crises we face will only be overcome if both leaders and citizens accept the new level of responsibility that our imperilled planet demands. As we work to help Myanmar in its hour of need, we are helping create a world fit for our children and grandchildren to grow up in,” it added.

Signatories of the declaration of support included Dr. Wati Aier, convenor of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR); Niketu Iralu, peace activist, social worker for fresh thinking, regional stability and development, Nagaland; L Wanglat, former home and finance minister, Arunachal Pradesh; Sanjoy Hazarika, commentator and author, Assam; Radhabinod Koijam, former chief minister of Manipur; Professor Amar Yumnam, former vice-chancellor, Manipur University among several others.