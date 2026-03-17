New Delhi, Ahead of the March 19 Supreme Court hearing on the stayed University Grants Commission equity regulations, activists here on Tuesday sought the immediate implementation of the norms, citing the need to address caste-based discrimination in higher education institutes. Activists seek implementation of UGC equity rules ahead of SC hearing on March 19

The demand was raised during a public hearing-cum-press conference organised at the Press Club of India by the All India Forum for Equity and Samta Sangharsh Samiti.

Speakers at the event emphasised the importance of the regulations in tackling discrimination in universities.

A row erupted after the UGC notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions affiliated to it to constitute equity committees comprising members from OBC, SC and ST communities to address complaints of discrimination and promote inclusion.

The move drew backlash from several quarters, with many claiming the regulations could be misused to foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

Following the backlash, the Supreme Court on January 29 had stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing society with a "dangerous impact".

"If we do not intervene, it will lead to a dangerous impact, will divide the society and will have a grave impact... Prima facie, we say that the language of the regulation is vague and experts need to look into it for the language to be modulated so that it is not exploited," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had said.

The top court had also sought responses by March 19 from the Centre and the UGC on three pleas against the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2026, on the grounds that caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

A Delhi University faculty member, Kanchan, criticised "institutional murders" in universities and stressed the importance of clauses 3 and 3 .

She said concerns about "false complaints" undermine the experience of victims.

Senior journalist Anil Chamadia said, "The resistance to UGC regulations reflects the hierarchical structure of Indian society operating behind a constitutional mask."

Other speakers highlighted that caste discrimination exists beyond UGC institutions, and emphasised the need to "strengthen collective platforms" for the anti-caste struggle.

Left-affiliated student activists from various universities in Delhi were also present at the conference.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.