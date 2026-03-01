Actor among West Bengal residents stranded in Dubai amid West Asia tensions

Actress: Several people from West Bengal remain stranded in Dubai after tensions escalated in West Asia in the aftermath of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, leading to sudden airspace closures. Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly was on holiday in Dubai with her minor son when the war began, her husband, director and Trinamool Congress legislator Raj Chakraborty, said. (Representative photo)

Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly was on holiday in Dubai with her minor son when the war began, her husband, director and Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Raj Chakraborty, said.

“They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when the flight operations resume,” Chakraborty said.

Ananya Datta, a resident of Kuwait, told HT that she and her husband witnessed a drone hitting the local airport during the airstrike.

Saibal Basu, an electrical engineer working for a company in Doha since 2004, said that he and his colleagues witnessed Iranian missiles flying towards the US airbase located 30 km away from the Qatar capital being intercepted. “There is a curtain of black smoke around the Doha skyline,” Basu said.

Businessman Partha Sarathi Deb from Bahrain said that authorities had asked panicked residents to move to safe shelters. “I witnessed around 14 missiles and nine drones from Iran being intercepted. We are living in fear,” Deb said.

Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister Firhad Hakim’s wife and two daughters were on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Hakim’s elder daughter, Priyadarshini, shared her experience on social media. “We are safe but the army here is ready for combat. We saw a missile flying above us,” she said.

India’s aviation regulator on Saturday asked all Indian carriers to avoid flying through large swathes of West Asian airspace, warning of a “significant escalation in security risks” after the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile attacks across the Gulf.