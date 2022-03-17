Actor assault case: Victim approaches bar council against lawyer

The survivor in the 2017 assault and abduction case, who is also a famous South Indian actor, on Wednesday accused actor Dileep’s counsel of trying to influence the witnesses in the case and aiding in destroying key evidences.

The 35-year-old woman actor approached the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) against senior criminal lawyer B Raman Pillai and his team members. Earlier, the crime branch had also filed a complaint against the counsel for allegedly destroying evidences that triggered a big protest among lawyers.

“There are serious charges against the counsel and he tried to influence some of the witnesses and offered money to them. He’s going out of the way to influence witnesses and trying to sabotage the case. This is highly unethical and against all legal norms (sic),” the actor said in her letter to the BCK, seeking action against him. The crime branch had filed a fresh case against Dileep and four others in January following the disclosure of Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar.

The director had alleged that he had met the prime accused Pular Suni at actor Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he went to discuss a new project and also claimed that the latter had a video clipping of the assault and he had once invited him to watch it. He alleged that he was privy to a conversation that took place in Dileep’s house in which he heard about a conspiracy to eliminate the police officials investigating the case.

Kumar claimed that he delayed his disclosure because he feared for his life. Soon after the new revelations, last December prosecution moved the trial court for a fresh investigation and the court asked it to file fresh charges. Dileep, his brother P Anoop, brother-in-law T N Sooraj and two aides Baiju Chengamanad and K Appu were booked under charges of conspiracy, destroying evidence and influencing witnesses in a criminal case. Last week, the Kerala high court had rejected Dileep’s plea to quash the fresh case. He is facing two cases now, 2017 assault case and a fresh one.

A leading south Indian woman actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017 by a criminal gang and Dileep is an accused in the case.

