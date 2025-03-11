Actor Ranya alleges torture during interrogation by DRI

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, was presented before a Special Court for Economic Offences on Monday which remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days following allegations and counter-allegations regarding her treatment during interrogation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai (File photo)

Ranya was taken into custody by the DRI after her arrest on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, where she was caught attempting to smuggle 14.8 kilograms of gold. She was earlier placed under DRI custody until Monday, when she was produced before justice Vishwanath Gowdar.

During the hearing, Ranya alleged that DRI officials had verbally abused and intimidated her during questioning. “If I don’t respond, they threaten me, saying, ‘You know what will happen if you don’t speak,’” she told the judge, claiming she suffered mental distress. She also stated that she was coerced into signing documents against her will and taken to unknown locations as part of the investigation.

An investigating officer, however, refuted these allegations, maintaining that Ranya refused to cooperate during questioning. “She remains silent when asked questions and did not respond even when confronted with evidence. We have recorded the entire investigation,” the officer told the court. The judge questioned Ranya’s legal team on whether they formally raised concerns about her allegations. The court was also informed that the investigation had been documented through video recordings.

Ranya alleged that officials attempted to map her residence and questioned why such measures were necessary. “I have cooperated with the investigation, but I was pressured to sign everything,” she stated. In response, the judge reassured her that the entire process had been documented and advised her to file a petition if she had any concerns.

Meanwhile, the DRI officials on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the gold smuggling case. The arrested person is the son of a prominent hotelier and was allegedly a partner in gold smuggling.

A political slugfest has erupted in the case with Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra calling the case one of the rarest in the country’s history, pointing to alleged political links. He claimed there were suspicions regarding the involvement of Congress ministers in the case. “If the ministers are involved, the chief ministers must already have this information,” he stated. He further insisted that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe would bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

BJP leader Bharath Shetty alleged that Ranya had sought assistance from Congress ministers to evade arrest. “It is now in the public domain that two ministers tried to intervene in her case. The CBI’s investigation will reveal the extent of involvement,” he said. He did not name the ministers.

He also addressed an ongoing land allotment issue related to a company linked to Ranya. He maintained that there was no illegality in the allocation of 12 acres of land to Ksiroda India Pvt. Ltd. in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, during the previous government’s tenure.

Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board CEO Mahesh clarified that the land was allotted on January 2, 2023, during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting under the previous administration. The company had proposed a ₹138 crore investment in manufacturing steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products.

Meanwhile, home minister G Parameshwara told the assembly on Monday that the state government had no information about the gold smuggling racket beyond media reports. He stated that the case was being handled by central agencies and confirmed that there had been no official communication from either the DRI or the CBI regarding the investigation. Addressing concerns about alleged protocol privileges extended to Ranya, he assured that the state government would examine the issue.

Responding to opposition’s concerns, Parameshwara reiterated that international airport administration and the DRI’s jurisdiction fall under the central government. “The state has no role in this matter, but if there are lapses on the part of state police, we will look into it,” he stated.

Following Monday’s hearing, the court scheduled Ranya’s bail plea for review on Tuesday and directed the special public prosecutor to file objections.