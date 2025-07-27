Actor hits producer with sandal at film launch after filing 23 lakh cheating case

The premiere of the Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley turned into a high-drama event on Friday night after model Ruchi Gujjar publicly confronted and allegedly slapped producer Karan Singh during the launch of his movie. The incident, caught on video during the film launch, later went viral on social media.(X)

Gujjar accused producer Karan Sing of cheating her out of ₹23 lakh under the pretext of launching a television project, which she claims never went through. She also alleged that Karan promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit.

The shocking incident, caught on video during the event, later went viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered against the producer of Hindi film 'So Long Valley' for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of ₹23 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The film's co-producer, however, accused the model of staging a "publicity stunt".

An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh on Thursday under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar.

What are the allegations against the film producer?

The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said.

“The complainant said the project never materialised and Singh didn’t return her money,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gujjar’s lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor.

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

Man Singh, the film’s director and co-producer Man Singh also said that Gujjar was resorting to a “publicity stunt”.

In a statement, Man Singh claimed that Gujjar tried to get a stay on the film’s release, but the court allowed them to go ahead as per its schedule.

“Model Ruchi Gujjar and Karan Singh know each other very well. If she paid some amount to Karan for our movie, she should provide the evidence. It’s a publicity stunt, nothing else,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)