Conman held for duping Delhi man of 1.34 lakh with forged govt job offer

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly posed as a government official and cheated several people on the pretext of securing jobs at a central government body under the Sports Ministry, was arrested in New Delhi, an official said on Friday. The police recovered three mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, forged NCC IDs, media credentials, and a white car bearing fake army and NCC stickers from his possession.(Hindustan Times File)

The accused, identified as Sita Ram (34), allegedly claimed to be affiliated with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and offered a job at the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the son of the complainant, Devanand Sah, a dhaba manager, the official said.

“Sah told the police that Ram was a regular visitor at his eatery. Gaining his trust, the accused allegedly offered a job for Sah’s son in NYKS in exchange for ₹1.5 lakh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

Believing the offer, Sah transferred the amount to Ram’s account and received what appeared to be a formal NYKS appointment letter for the post of Deputy Youth Coordinator (DYCSA), dated November 19, 2023, he added.

However, when Sah’s son reported to the NYKS office on the mentioned date, officials denied issuing any such appointment letter. It was then confirmed that the letter was forged and Ram was not affiliated with the organisation in any capacity, the DCP stated.

Subsequently, a case was registered under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents) at the Barakhamba Police Station, and a team was formed to track down Ram.

The police traced him to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed to forging the NYKS letter using a photo editing application and sending it via social media.

“He also admitted to duping several young men and women by pretending to be a senior official in the NCC and Veerta – The Youth Power of India, an organisation he had falsely presented as legitimate,” the DCP said in a statement.

The police recovered three mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, forged NCC IDs, media credentials, and a white car bearing fake army and NCC stickers from his possession.

Ram, who dropped out in the final year of a Sanskrit Honours course at a college in Delhi University, was previously involved with the NCC and had floated the Veerta trust to project himself as a youth leader, officials said.

He is also wanted in a 2022 cheating case registered at the Burari Police Station and has a prior record involving charges of assault and sexual harassment filed in 2011 at the Vasant Vihar Police Station.