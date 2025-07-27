Thief hangs from train, jumps off in dramatic video after snatching mobile

A dramatic video of the aftermath of a theft on the train in Bihar has gone viral on social media, in which a man can be seen hanging out of the train to escape the angry passengers after allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The incident happened near Bihar’s Munger onboard the Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Jan Seva Intercity Express. (X video grab)

The incident happened near Bihar’s Munger onboard the Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Jan Seva Intercity Express. The alleged thief clung to the footboard of the moving train and jumped off into the bushes as passengers started gathering to catch and bring him back on the train.

The video, shared widely throughout social media platforms, has prompted the Railway Police to spring into action and launch a probe into the incident.

The viral video of a thief clinging to a train to escape passengers

The video shows the accused hanging from the lower footboard area of the moving train as fellow passengers shouted at him and tried to beat him with a belt.

The man seemed visibly frightened at his fate if he fell into the hands of angry passengers. He even threatened them at one point, saying that he would pull down others by their legs if they did not let him go.

After hanging from the footboard for a while, he jumped into the nearby bushes to escape after the train crossed a bridge. He took advantage of the chaos that had ensued to make a desperate bid to escape.

The Railway Police have begun an investigation and are working to identify the alleged thief seen in the video after it came to their attention.

"We are looking into the incident and trying to identify the individual seen in the video,” Jamalpur Railway superintendent of police (SP) Raman Chaudhary told the media.

The area where the alleged theft occurred is notorious for incidents of robbery and snatching. Passengers have long demanded stronger security and policing in the region to ensure safe travel.