e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes first plasmapheresis; has fever but stable

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes first plasmapheresis; has fever but stable

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells for two purposes. The plasma is either replaced or treated and injected back into the body.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee underwent his first plasmapheresis procedure on Thursday. Doctors treating the 85-year-old actor at a private hospital in south Kolkata said late in the night that he was running fever but was stable.

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells for two purposes. The plasma is either replaced or treated and injected back into the body.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. As a result, Chatterjee’s condition drastically deteriorated over the past two weeks. The noted actor is in a drowsy state.

Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said, “The first plasmapheresis went off well. There was no external bleeding. But in the afternoon we had some issues and did a CT scan. There were no abnormalities. As of now he is again stable. His heart beat rate went up a little. He has fever which was the reason for the deterioration in his condition. The fever could be due to the multiple transfusions which are required for plasmapheresis.”

“The actor’s lung, liver and other functions are stable. Plasmapheresis and standard dialysis will be repeated on alternate days. We will reanalyze his neurological condition,” Dr Kar added.

Earlier this week, the actor’s kidney functions took a toll on his health. He was put on alternated dialysis to improve the renal function. The doctors subsequently decided to go for plasmapheresis and tracheotomy.

Tracheotomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to place a tube inside a patient’s windpipe to ease breathing.

Chatterjee’s neurological function, which is the main concern of the doctors, has not improved.

On November 2, the doctors conducted a vascular surgery and successfully stopped an internal bleeding which was leading to loss of hemoglobin.

Millions of people in Bengal and beyond have been praying for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted in hospital.

tags
top news
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In