NEW DELHI: Adani Defence & Aerospace on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian firm Leonardo to set up a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India to meet the growing needs of the armed forces and boost self-reliance in the defence sector. Adani, Leonardo sign MoU to build choppers in India

The partnership will target the requirements of the Indian military, particularly for Leonardo’s AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters, and deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training, the two firms said in a joint statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and director general (acquisition) A Anbarasu, signalling the government’s commitment to boosting self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

In 2021 India officially removed Leonardo (the new name of Finmeccanica) and its subsidiary AgustaWestland International from a list of defence firms with whom the government had suspended all business following allegations of irregularities including bribery. The government suspended all business dealings with the two firms in 2014 after terminating a controversial ₹3,727 crore contract for 12 VVIP helicopters with AgustaWestland in the backdrop of bribery allegations.

Since then, some media reports have suggested that Leonardo has partnered with state-owned BHEL to make guns.

“By fusing Leonardo’s world-class helicopter design and engineering prowess with Adani’s defence and aerospace expertise, the initiative advances the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, strengthens national defence readiness, with the potential to be extended to civil aviation applications and international supply chain integration,” the statement said.

The development comes days after Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian firm Embraer signed an MoU to manufacture aircraft in India and develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in the country.

“This alliance with Leonardo is a pivotal stride toward a resilient, future-proof helicopter ecosystem in India. Merging global excellence with our industrial momentum, we will drive enduring value, high-skill employment, and alignment with Atmanirbhar Bharat to position India as a global aerospace powerhouse,” said Adani Defence & Aerospace director Jeet Adani.

“With the Indian armed forces projecting demand for over 1000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realises our vision for sovereign manufacturing. It will accelerate indigenisation, strengthen supply chains, and establish India as a world-class production base,” said Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi.

The military’s requirements include light utility helicopters, medium-lift choppers and maritime multi-role helicopters.