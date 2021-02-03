ADC Bank defamation case: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought discharge from a criminal defamation case filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank on the grounds of continuous absence of the complainant.
The court had rejected two applications filed by bank chairman Ajay Patel, the complainant, seeking exemption from appearance and adjournment of the hearing, said Gandhi's lawyer P S Champaneri.
Patel did not attend the hearing on several occasions, the lawyer claimed.
After Patel's pleas were rejected, Gandhi's lawyer moved the application for discharge before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S P Dulera.
"The effect of the rejection of these two applications leads to relieving of the accused from the case. So we moved discharge application under the Code of Criminal Procedure," advocate Champaneri said.
The court will hear Gandhi's application on February 11.
The ADC Bank and Patel dragged Gandhi to the court over the Congress leader's allegation that the bank was involved in a scam as it swapped scrapped notes of ₹750 crore with valid currency within five days of demonetization in 2016.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India likely to get 97.1 million Covid-19 doses through Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attempts by Chinese to transgress LAC met apt response: MEA tells Parliament
- In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said there had been an “enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side” in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector since April-May last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight children in Odisha’s Malkangiri hospitalised after eating toxic fruits
- The chief district medical officer of Malkangiri said the children may have eaten the fruits because they taste sweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Motilal Nehru's name too begins with M': BJP's reply to Rahul's 'dictator' jibe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools
- Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old raped, body dumped in Chhattisgarh forest; 6 arrested: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ADC Bank defamation case: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox