Home / India News / ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC wing of Tamil Nadu

ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC wing of Tamil Nadu

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
May 03, 2023 04:06 PM IST

ADG Abhay Kumar Singh was appointed as the new head of Vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Tamil Nadu after the retirement of P Kandasamy.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, Abhay Kumar Singh, has been made the new head of the Vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Tamil Nadu, the state home department announced on Tuesday.

ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC. (DVAC website)
ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC. (DVAC website)

The new posting was necessitated after P Kandasamy (who had arrested BJP leader Amit Shah in the fake encounter case of Soli Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2010) retired from the post on April 30.

After the DMK formed the government in 2021, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) went on an offensive cracking down on former AIADMK ministers.

DVAC has registered cases against former ministers SP Velumani (three cases), C Vijayabhaskar, KP Anbazhagan , MR Vijayabhaskar, P Thangamani, R Kamaraj (food) and former MLA KPP Baskar, but the cases have been in limbo. All of them are considered to be close to AIADMK’s general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The DMK promised in its election manifesto to establish a special court to try graft charges against AIADMK ministers from the previous regime. But, after close to two years and with the DVAC head retiring on April 30 and there have been no arrests made so far, officials said.

Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday explained that to take investigations forward, they require certain pre-investigation approvals and sanctions for prosecution as per the amendments made to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. “After these procedures, all the corruption cases against former AIADMK ministers will be taken to court,” said Stalin, responding to a question in the monthly programme- Ungalil Oruvan’ (one amongst you) on Tuesday on what action will be taken regarding the DVAC cases and a CAG report pointing to corruption charges in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) central government scheme under the previous AIADMK regime.

“People are aware of the corrupt AIADMK regime. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has confirmed the same. Further investigation will be conducted,” said Stalin.

The reports of the CAG were tabled in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on April 22 pointing to corruption charges from 2016 to 2021 under the AIADMK government. On April 25, health minister M Subramanian held a press conference detailing the charges of corruption in the departments of school education, public works and rural development. Citing the CAG report, Subramanian said that honest contractors were prevented from participating in bidding in the highways department and 490 tenders submitted from the same IP address were accepted and the bids were awarded to the family members and those close to Palaniswami who held the portfolio. He added that the state government will consult legal experts on the matter.

The AIADMK has dismissed the charges. “Since the DMK came to power they have only been indulging in vendetta politics instead of focussing on people’s issues,” said a senior AIADMK leader. He added that soon more audio clips will be released after their ally the BJP has released two claiming to be the voice of finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan allegedly making corruption charges against Stalin’s son and son-in-law. “If the audio clips are fake, why has the DMK government not filed a police case yet? The DMK is on the backfoot after their own minister has accused them and #DMKFiles have also been released.”

Stalin also criticised that AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami and his partymen acting heroic before going to Delhi referring to the opposition party’s meeting last week with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. “They return like a deflated balloon,” said Stalin.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Topics
dmk tamil nadu
dmk tamil nadu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out