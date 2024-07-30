Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's first remark after resignation: ‘The day he became Cong Prez…’

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday questioned the party's leadership for removing him as chief of its West Bengal unit without prior intimation. He claimed he had resigned after the Lok Sabha elections but he wasn't informed whether or not the resignation was accepted. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(PTI file photo)

He said during the Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the former would kept out if necessary had upset him.

"The day Mallikarjun Kharge became the party president, all other posts of the party in the country became temporary, according to the Constitution of the party. Even my post became temporary...While the election was underway, Mallikarjun Kharge said on television that if necessary I would be kept out, which made me upset," he told the media.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he was being replaced was announced in a party meeting.

"The election results were also not good for the party in West Bengal. Even though I was the temporary party president, it was my responsibility. After which I told Kharge ji that if possible, you can replace me with someone else...In between I was informed by AICC to call a meeting of Congress leaders of West Bengal as the party wanted to pass two resolutions...I was aware that the meeting had been called under my presidency and I was still the West Bengal Congress president but during the meeting, Ghulam Ali Mir while addressing said that the former president is also here. At that time, I got to know I had become former president (of West Bengal Congress)," he said.

"I had sent my resignation to Kharge ji, but no one informed me if it was accepted or not. Kharge ji didn’t reply to my letter. If accepted, I should be informed as per courtesy," he added, per India Today.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury kept sniping at Mamata Banerjee even though the Congress and TMC were in the midst of talks for an alliance. Later, the TMC called off the talks and blamed Chowdhury for its decision.

Mamata Banerjee's party contested the elections alone and scored a landslide victory in the state.

With inputs from PTI