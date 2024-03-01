Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee: ‘Sheikh Shahjahan to be fed biryani, mutton’

Kolkata: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest in the Sandeshkhali case, saying the state CID will treat him to mutton, pulao and biryani. He said Banerjee has sent him to jail to rest. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(ANI)

Chowdhury, who has been sniping at Mamata Banerjee for several months even after the Trinamool blamed him for the breakdown of alliance talks with the Congress, said Shahjahan is the master of the law enforcement authorities in West Bengal.

"The Trinamool has enslaved the CID. How can the CID question Shahjahan? Does a master answer the slave? Shahjahan is their master. If they question him they will lose their lives. Do they want to risk their jobs?" he said on Friday.

"They (CID) will treat him with mutton, pulao, biriyani. Has he gone there to answer them? He has gone there to rest. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has asked him to take rest. When elections come, he can get back to action," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury, one of the foremost critics of Mamata Banerjee, claimed Shahjahan will manage the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from behind the bars.

"He can operate everything from jail now whether it is Sandeshkhali, Diamond Harbour, places from where Khoka babu (Abhishek Banerjee) will contest the election. The jail will now turn into his operating center. It will be his election command office," Chowdhury said.

He said the Election Commission must deploy central forces to maintain law and order in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,

"The force should come here fast. They will put the hooligans of Trinamool in check. I am not speaking against all the workers of Trinamool but those who have turned the party into an oppressive one. We have demanded for central armed forces to assist people in this fight against them. I have gone to the Election Commission in this regard and I will go again on March 4," the senior Congress leader said.

The Trinamool Congress has said it will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. The party had blamed the politician's adverse remarks against Mamata Banerjee for the INDIA bloc fiasco.

The Congress has been reportedly trying to stitch an alliance in West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress.

With inputs from ANI