Adhir Ranjan's 1st reaction on new West Bengal Congress chief: ‘Don't want to…’

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said he had no objections to the party's decision to appoint Subhankar Sarkar as the new president of its West Bengal unit. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been a long-time critic of the party allying with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress at any level. (PTI)

When asked if he wanted to say anything on the appointment, Chowdhury said, “I don't want to say anything. Anyone can become the president. The party high command has the right to choose the state party president. If it selected a party president, why would there be an issue? I have no objection.”

Sarkar, formerly the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of northeastern states, replaces Chowdhury, a seasoned leader who had served as the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Chowdhury stepped down from the position after losing his home seat, Baharampur, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Yusuf Pathan.

In an official statement, the Congress leadership, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, appreciated Chowdhury's contributions and confirmed Sarkar’s appointment with immediate effect.

What Subhankar Sarkar said on his appointment

Sarkar, in his first statement as the new state Congress chief, stressed the importance of rebuilding and revitalising the party.

"As a president, my first priority is to talk to the people from lower level to higher level. My priority is to revamp, rebuild and strengthen Congress...," he said. “The state Congress will function as the party workers in Bengal want.”

Chowdhury, known for his strained relations with the TMC at the state level, had resigned following the party’s dismal performance in West Bengal in the recent parliamentary polls.

The appointment of a new president follows feedback from state leaders, who have been tasked with navigating the Congress' complex relationship with the TMC, balancing coordination at the national level while managing local rivalries.

Sarkar now faces the challenge of reviving the Congress in a state where it has steadily lost ground to both the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent years.