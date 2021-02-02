Adityanath seeks proposal on using drones to transport medicines to remote areas

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on Tuesday ordered that a proposal be submitted for using drone to send life-saving drugs to remote areas of the state.

He said work on setting up a virology institute in Lucknow should be expedited and added that the institute would be modeled on the pattern of National Institute of Virology, Pune.

He said high quality investigations and research would be possible once the institute starts functioning.

Adityanath’s comment came at a meeting at his official residence to review the Covid-19 situation. He said the state government was committed to improvi the situation even in far flung areas and added that steps have been taken to strengthen health services in rural areas of UP.

He said a proposal should be sent to the Centre for improving health services in aspirational districts where he said efforts be made to boost telemedicine and tele-consultation.

He ordered a fresh assessment of the overall Covid-19 situation so that a decision on allowing schools to resume offline classes for students from class 6 onwards be taken in accordance with guidelines of the Union government. He also gave directives for making effective arrangements for protection against and treatment of Covid-19.

Adityanath said the rate of Covid-19 infection has registered a decline but said a strict vigil was required at every level.

He also said polio immunisation of all the targeted children should be ensured.