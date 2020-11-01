e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl’s rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’ .

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 04:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram sang Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram.
A 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram sang Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram. (@ZoramthangaCM/Twitter screengrab )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as “adorable and admirable” a four-year-old girl’s rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens.

Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl’s rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’ .

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’,” the Mizoram CM tweeted.

 

Tagging the Mizoram chief minister’s tweet and the video of the girl’s rendition of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition.”

tags
top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In