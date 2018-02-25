Ads in movie theatres must have CBFC certification

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has turned down a suggestion from cinema hall owners to do away with the practice of seeking certification from the central board of film certification (CBFC) for advertisements played during film screenings in theatres, an official aware of the development said on Saturday.

Apart from films that are released in theatres, all trailers of upcoming movies, advertisements and even public service messages are certified by the CBFC before being aired on the big screen.

“The issue of not getting advertisements certified as it is done for television screening was raised by the theatre owners, and it was discussed with the law ministry, which did not object to the suggestion. However, the I&B has asked for the practice to continue,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

The issue of giving cinema owners more autonomy in screening advertisements was also discussed by the CBFC, but no agreement was reached, a former member aware of the developments said.

“At a meeting some time last year, it was discussed that just as TV channels have the liberty to air advertisements without certification, the process can be allowed for theatre owners, too. Just as TV channels can be penalised if they breach the code, the theatre owners could face similar action if they show content that is not permitted,” the former CBFC member said.