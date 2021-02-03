Aero India 2021: Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' conclave tomorrow

India will host Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave on Thursday on the margins of Aero India 2021, Asia's largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

The broad theme of the conclave will be 'Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean', Defence Ministry said in a release.

The event will commence with a welcome address by Defence Secretary and addresses by Defence Ministers of different IOR Countries. Defence Rajnath Singh will give the concluding remarks.

Till January 30, 2021, there is totally confirmed physical participation from 18 countries including Defence Ministers of four countries (the Maldives, Comoros, Iran and Madagascar), six Ambassadors/High Commissioners representing their countries (Australia, Kenya, Seychelles, Mauritius, Kuwait and Myanmar), Defence Secretary of Sudan and Service Chief of 10 countries. Also, six countries are either participating virtually or sending their recorded messages.

The conclave is an initiative to promote dialogue in an institutional, economic and cooperative environment that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region, the Ministry said.

"The conclave would address aspects related to Defence Industry co-operation amongst participating countries, sharing of resources available in Indian defence shipyards for design & shipbuilding, Indian Ports with friendly countries, Information-sharing towards increased maritime domain awareness, maritime surveillance and co-operation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Marine Pollution Response activities, Development of technologies and capabilities for harnessing marine resources," it said

The Defence Ministers' Conclave will be followed by two seminars.

"The first seminar will be conducted by Indian Navy and Naval Maritime Foundation on Thursday and the second seminar will be organised by Indian Coast Guard/Bharat Shakti/Invest India/Indian Defence Shipyards and Industry on Friday. The conclave and the two follow up seminars will be instrumental in realising IOR into a region of 'Peace, Progress and Prosperity' and enhancing the co-operation and coordination among countries of the region for sustainable development and mutual coexistence," it said.

The three-day Aero India show is underway at Bengaluru's Yelahanka from February 3 to 5. (ANI)

